Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

CMPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.91.

CMPX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.