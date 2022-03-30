BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BHP Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 74,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

