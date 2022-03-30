The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Given New $17.50 Price Target at B. Riley

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Arena Group stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The Arena Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54).

About The Arena Group (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

