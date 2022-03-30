The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Given New $17.50 Price Target at B. Riley

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Arena Group stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The Arena Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54).

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

