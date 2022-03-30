Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $31,474,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,975,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 817,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after buying an additional 804,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 48.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,335,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 760,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $5,783,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

