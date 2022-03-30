Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.07.

