AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 494,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

