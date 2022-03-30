Richard W. Rodier Sells 3,600 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Toro by 3.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Toro by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 911.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Toro during the third quarter valued at $7,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

