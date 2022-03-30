Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

