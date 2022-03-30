Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

