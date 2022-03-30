Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 595 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,210.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 305,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,644,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000.

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

