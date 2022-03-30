Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

NYSE BBY opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

