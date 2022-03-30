Strs Ohio Sells 4,009 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCI opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

