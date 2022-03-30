NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

