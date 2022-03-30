Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

