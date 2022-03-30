Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.

PLYA stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $60,588.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,851. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.