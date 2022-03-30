PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.25. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PAVmed by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

