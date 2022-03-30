Ian L. Edwards Sells 4,295 Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.68. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.70 and a 12 month high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

