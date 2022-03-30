Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 82,361 Shares of Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) Stock

Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 82,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$93,891.54 ($70,595.14).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,268 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$22,862.30 ($17,189.70).

On Friday, March 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,905 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,685.37 ($17,808.55).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 36,675 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,332.73 ($31,077.24).

On Monday, March 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,054 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,965.86 ($12,756.28).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 16,447 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,667.35 ($14,035.60).

On Monday, February 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 19,860 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,878.72 ($17,202.05).

On Friday, February 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 67,909 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,163.26 ($58,769.37).

On Tuesday, January 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,477 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,350.53 ($19,060.55).

On Thursday, December 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,546 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,634.22 ($16,266.33).

