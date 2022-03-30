MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
MNOV stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
