MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

MNOV stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

