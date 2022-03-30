MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

