Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Shares of INDB stock opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

