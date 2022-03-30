MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDXH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000.

