Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.72

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.72 and last traded at C$8.72, with a volume of 59086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74.

About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

