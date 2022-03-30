Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Get Mogo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOGO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

MOGO opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.92.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mogo (Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.