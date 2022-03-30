True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.23

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.23 and traded as low as C$7.20. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 242,470 shares.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27.
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
