TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ TUGC opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. TradeUP Global has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in TradeUP Global by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

