Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, Canadian Natural Resources has a solid track record of dividend hikes, recently increasing payout for the 22nd consecutive year. A 'Canadian Dividend Aristocrat' with an attractive yield, the company’s stock has gained handsomely over the trailing 12-month period and poised for further capital appreciation. Consequently, Canadian Natural Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of CNQ opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,239,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,539,000 after acquiring an additional 264,747 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

