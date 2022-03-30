Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Sidoti currently has $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POWL. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.22 million, a PE ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $106.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is -693.33%.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope bought 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

