Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

SB opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $554.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.