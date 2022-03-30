iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $400.00

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.24), with a volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 365.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 322.36. The company has a market capitalization of £760.52 million and a PE ratio of 16.64.

Get iEnergizer alerts:

iEnergizer Company Profile (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.