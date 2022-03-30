$1.61 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $13.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $11.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ovintiv by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 97,979 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.