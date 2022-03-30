Reviewing Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 42.61% 7.65% 4.30% Chatham Lodging Trust -9.03% -2.31% -1.30%

59.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and Chatham Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Risk & Volatility

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.53 $27.61 million $4.69 13.88 Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 3.34 -$18.41 million ($0.46) -30.37

CTO Realty Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

