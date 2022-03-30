Short Interest in Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Drops By 27.8%

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

UTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.