Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 64.8% in a year, outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s 52.2% gain during the same period. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.”

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.32.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average is $125.01. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.