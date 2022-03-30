Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Criteo has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

