Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $193.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.68. The firm has a market cap of $623.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.03. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.29 and a twelve month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 40.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.