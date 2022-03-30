AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 972 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

TTWO stock opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

