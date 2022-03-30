AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,267,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,874,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,936,000 after buying an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

