Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Navigator by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Navigator by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

