ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

