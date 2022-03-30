Parallel Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

KMPR stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

