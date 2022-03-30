Parallel Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,938,000 after buying an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 675.8% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 52,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

