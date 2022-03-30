Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 682,279 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.