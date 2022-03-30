Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $302.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.17 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

