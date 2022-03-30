Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 20,626 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

