Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $94,182.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of MUR opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

