Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $1,835,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Enovix stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $39.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.