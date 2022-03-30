Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Twitter by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Twitter by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,022,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,588 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

TWTR opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

