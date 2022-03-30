Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.

NYSE RELX opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.