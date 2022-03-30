AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 468,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KTOS. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

KTOS stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,039.00 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,693 shares of company stock worth $1,572,687 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

